Sabrina L. Hines

Posted on September 14, 2017
Sabrina Hines
age 46, Kenton

The family of Sabrina Hines will hold visitation on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Donations in memory of Sabrina may be made to her family in care of the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home.

She died at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 at The Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus.

