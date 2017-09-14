Sabrina L. Hines

The family of Sabrina Hines will hold visitation on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Donations in memory of Sabrina may be made to her family in care of the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home.

She died at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 at The Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!