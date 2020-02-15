Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Sadie Allen will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Jim Gatchell. Burial will be in the Dola Cemetery.

Friends and family may visit from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020.

She died on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Vancrest of Ada.

She was born on August 30, 1950 in McGuffey to the late Franzel and Virgie (Prater) Castle. On June 28, 1969, she married Alonzo Allen and he preceded her in death on November 15, 2019.

Surviving are a son, Michael (Linda) Allen of Dola; a grandson, David Allen of Dola; brothers and sisters, Mabel Wright of Ada, Linda (Butch) LaRue of Ada, Thelma Smith, Mary (Gary) Simon, Frank (Robin Zuver) Castle, Betty Warmbrod, Charlene (Doug) Karfit, and Lisa Castle. She also left behind numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by Bill Stephens, James Castle, Joyce Stanley, Russel Castle, Albert Castle and Terry Castle.

She was a member of the Quickstep Church of God in Alger.

Sadie loved to fish and being out on a boat.

She made the best homemade biscuits and gravy on this side of the Mississippi.

Memorial donations may be made to the Quickstep Church in Alger.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.