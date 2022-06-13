Sally H. Marshall Posted on June 13, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Sally H. Marshall, age 86, of Roundhead, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 8:52 PM at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. A public graveside service will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 20, 2022, at McDonald-Fairview Cemetery, Kenton with Pastor David Kah officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and/or the Wounded Warriors. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!