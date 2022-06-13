Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Sally H. Marshall, age 86, of Roundhead, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 8:52 PM at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

A public graveside service will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 20, 2022, at McDonald-Fairview Cemetery, Kenton with Pastor David Kah officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and/or the Wounded Warriors.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

