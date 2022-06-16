Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Sally Jo Hawkins, age 90, of Ada, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Lima Memorial Health System, surrounded by her family.

Private family services will be held, with burial in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!