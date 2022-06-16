Sally Jo Hawkins Posted on June 16, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Sally Jo Hawkins, age 90, of Ada, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Lima Memorial Health System, surrounded by her family. Private family services will be held, with burial in Preston Cemetery, Alger. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!