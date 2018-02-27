Samuel Chris Rowold

Age, 13

Ada

On the afternoon of Friday, February 23, 2018, our precious Samuel (Sam/Sammy) went to sleep in Jesus, waiting His soon return.

He was a victim of an accidental drowning.

We are very thankful for God allowing us to have these wonderful Thirteen years with Samuel in our Family.

He has taught us very much about Autism. He will be missed.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada with Pastor Roy Lawinsky officiating.

Burial will be in McElroy Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 and until the time of service on Thursday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.

Samuel’s family would like family, friends, and anyone, who wants to stop by to share encouragement, or many a story on how Samuel or another Autistic child has made a difference in their life.

We will be happy to listen to everyone.

Memorial contributions may be made directly to Hanson-Neely Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses and or the Hardin County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!