Graveside services for Sandie (Retterer) Middleton will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery in Belle Center.

She died on Nov. 26, 2018.

There will be an informal gathering of family and friends following the service at the home of Sandie’s sister, Toni Pfister.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to the charity of your choice in Sandie’s honor.