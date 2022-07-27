Sandra L. Muntz, 72, of Mt. Blanchard was called home to the Lord on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Friends and family may visit from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 29 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Christian Dittmar officiating. Interment will follow at Lee Cemetery in Amanda Township.

Memorial contributions in Sandra’s name may be made to Bridge Hospice or Cancer Patient Services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com

