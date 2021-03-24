Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 75

Kenton

Sandra S. (Borger) Schwartz, age 75, of Kenton passed away on March 21, 2021 following a brief illness.

A private service is planned for Thursday, March 25 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton, followed by a graveside service at St. Mary’s Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Pandemic safety protocols of masking and social distancing will be enforced.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hardin Memorial Hospital, 921 East Franklin Street, Kenton, Ohio 43326. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

