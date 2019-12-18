Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















McGuffey

Sandra S. McKinley, age 71, died on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at 4:08 AM at Lima Memorial Health System.

She was born in Alger, Ohio on January 17, 1948 to the late William W. and Mary C. (Orders) Scott, Sr. Sandi was previously married to John McKinley and he preceded her in death.

Sandi retired from Upper Scioto Valley School District where she was the elementary secretary. She was also the clerk/treasurer for the Village of McGuffey. She was a member of the Alger Assembly of God Church. She was a CA leader for the youth at the church for many years.

She was an inspiration to many with her love of God. She was an accomplished singer and sung for Jesus with her sister, Kaylene.

She is survived by her son, Scott (Rhonda) McKinley of New Hampshire; three grandchildren: Aaron Sheldon, Jared Sheldon and Cynthia Sheldon; two great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Kannon; two brothers, Richard “Dick” Scott of Ada and Thomas (Lesa) Scott of Alger; a sister, Kaylene (Rick) Ward-Best of Ada; best friend and caregiver, Sue Collingsworth; and several nieces and nephews.

Sandi was preceded in death by a brother: William Scott, Jr; a sister: Joyce Reiff; and a sister-in-law: Susan Scott.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 at Alger Assembly of God Church with Pastor Mark Andreasen officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hardin County Council on Aging.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger.