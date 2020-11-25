Home Obituaries Sara Jane Oates

Sara Jane Oates

November 25, 2020
0
Age, 97
Kenton

A private burial for Sara Jane Oates was held at Grove Cemetery with Pastor Doug Flinn officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton assisted the family with arrangements.

Sara Jane Oates went to heaven the morning of Saturday, November 7, 2020, after a short illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Walnut Grove Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

