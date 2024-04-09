Alger – A memorial service for Sarah Brianna Decker, 36 will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at the Maysville United Methodist Church by Pastor Charles Fuerstenau. It was her wish to be cremated.

Friends may call two hours prior to the memorial service at the church.

She died at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2024 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!