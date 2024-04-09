Home Obituaries Sarah Brianna Decker

Sarah Brianna Decker

Posted on April 9, 2024
Alger – A memorial service for Sarah Brianna Decker, 36 will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at the Maysville United Methodist Church by Pastor Charles Fuerstenau. It was her wish to be cremated.

Friends may call two hours prior to the memorial service at the church.

She died at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2024 at the Cleveland Clinic. 

