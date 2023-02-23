Funeral services for Sarah Lou Clark, 81 of Ridgeway, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, February 27, 2023 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with Pastor Dennis Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to the services at the funeral home.

Sarah passed away on February 19, 2023 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Memorial donations in Sarah’s honor may be made to the Second Baptist Church, 520 W. Spring Street, Lima, OH 45801.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!