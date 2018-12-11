A gathering of family and friends of Saundra L. Shields will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 at Bringman-Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. A private burial will be held at a later date in Chandler Cemetery, Marseilles.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blanchard Valley Oncology Department in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 East Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

She died on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 at Birchaven Village.

