Home Obituaries Saundra L. Shields

Saundra L. Shields

Posted on December 11, 2018
0
Saundra Shields
Saundra Shields
age 78, Findlay

A gathering of family and friends of  Saundra L. Shields will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 at Bringman-Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. A private burial will be held at a later date in Chandler Cemetery, Marseilles.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blanchard Valley Oncology Department in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 East Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

She died on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 at Birchaven Village.

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • William Irvin Decker Sr.

    There will be no services for William Irvin Decker Sr. It was his wish to be cremated. Inu…
    December 11, 2018
    1 min read
  • George Harp

    George Richard Harp

    There will be no services for George Richard Harp. It was his wish to be cremated. Memoria…
    December 11, 2018
    1 min read
  • Russell Shepard

    Russell K. Shepard

    A memorial service for Russell K. Shepard will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at …
    December 11, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply