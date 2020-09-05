Home Obituaries Shane Michael Kleman

Shane Michael Kleman

Posted on September 5, 2020
0
Age, 35
West Mansfield

Shane Michael Kleman, age 35 of West Mansfield, died at his residence on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at 9:17 p.m.

All services will be private. Clark Shields Funeral Home in Foerst was entrusted with the arrangements.  Visit www.shieldsfh.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

