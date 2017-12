The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that Hardin County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Barrett can preside over the case of a Roundhead man accused of complicity to having his wife murdered. Rocky Ratliff, the attorney for Gerrick “Tony” Anthony Sheldon, had filed a motion for Barrett to recluse himself from the case since Sheldon’s wife, Danielle, is an employee of the Hardin County Juvenile Court. Barrett had dismissed the suggestion he had worked with the alleged victim and denied any bias in the case.