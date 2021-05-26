Home Obituaries Sharon Hartman

Sharon Hartman

Posted on May 26, 2021

Age, 67
Greentown, Ind. 

A graveside service for Sharon Hartman will begin at noon on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Hueston Cemetery in Forest. 

She died on Feb. 23, 2021.

Clark Shields Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

