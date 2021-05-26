Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 67

Greentown, Ind.

A graveside service for Sharon Hartman will begin at noon on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Hueston Cemetery in Forest.

She died on Feb. 23, 2021.

Clark Shields Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!