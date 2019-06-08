Age, 80

Kenton

Services for Sharon Heilman will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Kenton by Pastor Jonathan Hanover.

Burial will be in McKendree Cemetery, Hardin County.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Monday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday prior to services at the church.

She died at 6:35 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her residence.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Kenton and/or Hardin County Community Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!