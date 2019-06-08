Home Obituaries Sharon Heilman

Posted on June 8, 2019
Age, 80
Kenton

Services for Sharon Heilman will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Kenton by Pastor Jonathan Hanover.

Burial will be in McKendree Cemetery, Hardin County.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Monday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday prior to services at the church.

She died at 6:35 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her residence.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Kenton and/or Hardin County Community Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stoutcrates.com.

