Sharon J. Preston

Sharon Joyce Preston of McGuffey, Ohio, born on July 27, 1935, to the late Eric and Martha (Basore) Allen, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, February 27, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to her graveside service from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

Graveside services will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Preston Cemetery, Alger with Rev. James Goldsmith officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ada Public Library and/or WTLW 44 and/or The Fellowship.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

