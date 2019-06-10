Home Obituaries Sharon K. Sheeley

Sharon K. Sheeley

June 10, 2019
Sharon K. Sheeley
Sharon K. Sheeley

Age, 71
Belle Center

A graveside service for Sharon K. Sheeley will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center at the shelter building by Pastor John Watkins.

She died at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at her residence.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Belle Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

