Sharon Kay Fields, age 81, of Ada, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Blanchard Place, Kenton.

A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of Ada, 300 East Highland Avenue, Ada, Ohio with Deacon Michael Hood officiating. Burial will be held in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Sharon loved her animals. Memorial contributions may be made to Hardin County Humane Society, P.O. Box 108, Kenton, Ohio 43326.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

