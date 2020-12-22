Sharon L. Hoffman Posted on December 22, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 70Miamisburg Sharon L. Hoffman, 70, of Miamisburg, Ohio, formerly of Lakeview, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital. Final arrangements were handled by the Gebhart Schmidt Parramore Funeral Home and the Bell Crematory, both of Miamisburg, Ohio. Burial took place in the Dayton National VA Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a worthy group that helps battle opioid and alcohol addiction. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!