Posted on December 22, 2020
Age, 70
Miamisburg

Sharon L. Hoffman, 70, of Miamisburg, Ohio, formerly of Lakeview, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital.

Final arrangements were handled by the Gebhart Schmidt Parramore Funeral Home and the Bell Crematory, both of Miamisburg, Ohio. Burial took place in the Dayton National VA Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a worthy group that helps battle opioid and alcohol addiction.

