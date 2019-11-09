Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 71

West Liberty

Sharon L. Jones, age 71, of West Liberty, passed away at 9:46 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. She was born in Salem Township, Ohio on August 4, 1948 to the late Bill and Betty (Davis) Mullins. Her Siblings, Allen Mullins, Winifred Mullins, Carolyn Hartley, Ruth Byers, and Connie Marhofer, also preceded Sharon in death.

On April 6, 1994 she married the love of her life, Jerry L. Jones and he survives.

She is also survived by her daughters, Mona Newlove of Urbana, Shelly (Jon) Prater of Belle Center, and Jamie (Brian) Wilson of Florida; her sons, Michael (Betsy) Montgomery of Lima, Kevin (Tabitha) Jones of Urbana, Brian (Sandra) Jones of Pickerington, and Christopher (Misty) Jones of West Liberty; grandchildren, Hannah, Michael, Bryson, Grace, Ellie, Stephanie, Amber, Nicholas, Christopher, Nicholaus (Candice), Lindsay (Kyle), Austin (Morgan), Tabitha (Trevor), Alexander (Shilyn), Gabriella, Kayla (Tommy), Justine (Ethan) and Jase; great grandchildren, Cora, Jensen, Sorren, and one on the way; sisters, Geneva Hutchinson, and Crystal Riley; brothers, Ronnie (Donna) Mullins, Larry (Linda) Mullins, and Randy (Beth) Mullins; many nieces and nephews; and many special friends and coworkers.

Sharon was a certified respiratory therapist and a paramedic. She also spent time as a coroner’s investigator. Sharon had a zest for life and was feisty and fierce. She loved to read, especially her bible. Sharon enjoyed gardening, walking, and being outdoors. She enjoyed hard rock & roll, fast cars, and loud music. Sharon loved being with her family and friends. All who knew and loved Sharon will miss her.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 101 Zanesfield Road, West Liberty, and from 10 to 11 am on Tuesday, at the church prior to the funeral service.

A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the West Liberty First Church of God, 315 E. Liberty Street, West Liberty. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in West Liberty.

Memorial contribution may be made to St, Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in West Liberty and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com



