Home Obituaries Sharon Maxine Green

Sharon Maxine Green

Posted on October 14, 2020
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Age, 80
Bellefontaine

Memorial services for Sharon Maxine Green will be held at the convenience of the family.

She died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Blue Bird  Retirement Community in Marysville.

Arrangements are in the care of Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home  and Crematory West Liberty.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Jesse Baker

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    October 14, 2020
    1 min read

  • Betty Jean Corbin

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    October 14, 2020
    2 min read

  • Emogene Ladd

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    October 14, 2020
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply