Sharon Maxine Green Posted on October 14, 2020

Age, 80
Bellefontaine

Memorial services for Sharon Maxine Green will be held at the convenience of the family. She died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Blue Bird Retirement Community in Marysville. Arrangements are in the care of Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home and Crematory West Liberty.