Sharon Sue Hamilton

Posted on June 23, 2020
Age, 69
Kenton

Funeral services for Sharon Sue Hamilton will be private. Burial will take place at Fairview McDonald Cemetery.

She died on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Not By Choice Outreach.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

