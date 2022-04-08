Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Sheila Curl, 74 of Kenton passed away April 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by love ones.

There will be a private visitation for the family only.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in memory of Sheila to Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation or to the family in care of Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home.

Arrangements were entrusted to SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!