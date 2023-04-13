Sherry L. Evans

Sherry Lynn Evans, age 74, of Ada, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Rev. Brandi Rigsby officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics and/or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

