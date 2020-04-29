Home Obituaries Sheung Ching Wong

Sheung Ching Wong

Posted on April 29, 2020
0
Age, 99
Ada

Private family services for Sheung Ching Wong, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, are being held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada with the Rev. Fr. William Ferguson.

She died at 10:15 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

