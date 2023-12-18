Funeral services for Shirlene Conley, 80 of Richwood/Kenton, will be held at 6 pm, Thursday December 21, 2023, at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton, with her nephew, Jay Wilson officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Friends may call from 4:00 pm until the time of services on Thursday, at the funeral home.

She passed away at 1:23am. on Friday, December 15, 2023, at her residence, peacefully surrounded by family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ViaQuest Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!