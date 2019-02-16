Home Obituaries Shirley Ann Newland

Shirley Ann Newland

February 16, 2019
Shirley Newland
Shirley Newland
age 68, Lima

Services for Shirley Ann Newland will be at noon on Tuesday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor David Mosler. Burial will be in Hueston Cemetery in Forest.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 6:40 a.m. on February 14, 2019 at the Lima Manor.

