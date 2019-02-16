Services for Shirley Ann Newland will be at noon on Tuesday at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor David Mosler. Burial will be in Hueston Cemetery in Forest.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 6:40 a.m. on February 14, 2019 at the Lima Manor.

