Shirley Deane Moller Posted on April 22, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Shirley Deane Moller 71, of Bellefontaine passed away surrounded by loved ones. A private memorial service will be held at a later date for Shirley. The family has entrusted SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton with arrangements for Shirley. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!