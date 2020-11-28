Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 84

Findlay

formerly of Forest

A private graveside service for Shirley Dickson will be held in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

She died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2020 at her residence.

Arrangements are entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home of Findlay.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio and/or Hancock County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.

