Shirley J. Dodge, 90 of rural Williamstown passed away at VanCrest of Ada on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 1pm-5pm on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. Funeral services will be held at 2pm Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Bible Fellowship Church, Arlington with Pastor Jerry Kellogg officiating. Burial will follow in Eagle Creek Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Bible Fellowship Church or to the Gideon’s in her memory and online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.

