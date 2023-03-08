Shirley Jane Kennedy, 85, of Belle Center, passed away Monday morning, March 6, 2023, at her daughter’s home.

Pastor Kris Langstaff will officiate Shirley’s funeral on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 12 noon at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, Belle Center, where friends may call two hours prior to the service from 10am until 12 noon. A private burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, Belle Center, is honored to serve the Kennedy family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!