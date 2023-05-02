A graveside service for Shirley June Myers, 86 of Kenton, will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Shirley passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Hardin Hill Health Center in Kenton. She was born on August 3, 1936 in Kenton to the late Theodore and Bernice (Brewer) Myers.

Shirley is survived by 2 cousins and was preceded in death by her siblings.

Shirley was a 1954 graduate of Kenton High School. She worked as a beautician for many years as well as an insurance agent. She was a member of the Faith Baptist Church of Kenton and was strong in her faith.

In her free time, Shirley enjoyed going to the Hardin County Council on Aging. She also loved being out in nature and going for walks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Council on Aging or the Faith Baptist Church of Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

