Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 83

Alger

Private family graveside services for Shirley L. Wilcox, due to the current health restrictions, are being held at Preston Cemetery, Alger. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

She died at 7:44 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alger Public Library, Summer Reading Programs, P.O. Box 18, Alger, OH 45812.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!