Age, 73

Kenton

A celebration of life for Shirley M. Rowe will be held at a later date.

She died on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in Kenton.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

