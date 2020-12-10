Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 62

Kenton

Shirley Piast of Kenton, died at Hardin Hills Nursing Home on Dec. 5, 2020. She was born on Apr. 21, 1958 in Cincinnati to the late Oin and Margaret (Nichols) Bird Sr.

She married Edward Piast and he preceded her in death. Surviving is a daughter, Cynthia Slone; a son, John Piast, seven grandchildren and brothers, Christopher Bird, Oin Bird Jr., Dwayne Bird, Wayne Bird, Harrison Bird and a sister Sheila Bird.