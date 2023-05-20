Shirley (Strawser) Hastings

Funeral services for Shirley Hastings, 84 of Kenton, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the funeral home.

Shirley passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Green Hill Center in West Liberty.

Memorial donations in Shirley’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Garden Club or Universal Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

