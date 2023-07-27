Shirley Y. Young, 87, of Columbus, Indiana, formerly of Kenton, Ohio, passed from this life at 5:00 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at The Belmont Health & Rehabilitation.

In keeping with Shirley’s wishes, cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, 2626 E. 17th Street, Columbus, IN 4720.

Arrangements by Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family at barkesweaverglick.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!