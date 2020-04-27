Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 90

Dayton

Sister Agnes Marie Boes (formerly Sister Mary Basil) passed away peacefully April 16, 2020, in Dayton at the age of 90.

Services will be private and interment will take place in Our Lady of the Pines cemetery in Fremont on Friday, April 24, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, Fremont.

