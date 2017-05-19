Home Obituaries Sondra S. Bell

Sondra S. Bell

Posted on May 19, 2017
0
0
3
Sondra Bell
Sondra Bell
age 79, Akron

Services for Sondra S. Bell will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Billow Falls Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 by Rev. Keith McLaughlin. Interment will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Monday.

A memorial gathering in Kenton will be at a later date.

She died Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Surviving are sons, Rob, Rodd, Matt and Brandon Carr; grandchildren, Rachel, Renee, Grant, Jillian, Grace, Lauren, Owen, Jeff, Guy and Sara; brother, Mark; and sisters, Mona, Kris and Brenda.

She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Lucille Deerwester; loving husband, James D. Bell; and infant son.

Sondra was born in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To share a memory, send a condolence, light a candle or send flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com

(Pd. 051917)

 

  • Thomas Drake

    Thomas H. Drake

    Services for Thomas H. Drake will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Church of God, 10…
    May 17, 2017
    1 min read
  • Clara Jean Spath

    Clara Jean (Jeanne) Spath

    Services for Clara Jean (Jeanne) Spath took place on May 15, 2017 at the Superstition Crem…
    May 17, 2017
    1 min read
  • John Williams

    John C. Williams

    Services for John C. Williams will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Alger Assembly of God …
    May 17, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply