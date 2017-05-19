Services for Sondra S. Bell will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Billow Falls Chapel, 1907 23rd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 by Rev. Keith McLaughlin. Interment will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Monday.

A memorial gathering in Kenton will be at a later date.

She died Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Surviving are sons, Rob, Rodd, Matt and Brandon Carr; grandchildren, Rachel, Renee, Grant, Jillian, Grace, Lauren, Owen, Jeff, Guy and Sara; brother, Mark; and sisters, Mona, Kris and Brenda.

She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Lucille Deerwester; loving husband, James D. Bell; and infant son.

Sondra was born in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

(Pd. 051917)