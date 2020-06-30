Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 80

Forest

Sonia A. “Toni” Cox, 80, of Forest, went to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, June 27, 2020 at Hardin Hills Health Center under the care of Heartland Hospice.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Belle Center Cemetery with Pastor Doug Thompson officiating. In keeping with Toni’s wishes, no calling hours will be observed. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Wilson Funeral Home, Schnurrenberger Chapel, 222 W. Center St., West Mansfield. Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice 685 Delaware Ave. Marion, OH 43302 or in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com.

