Age, 63

Dola

Services for Sonna L. McPheron will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada. Burial will be in Dola Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and until time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

She died at 12:01 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on Feb. 16, 1956 in Marion to the late James and Ethel (Martin) Wright. On Sept. 27, 1991 Sonna married Calvin D. McPheron and he survives in Dola.

Also surviving are her two sons, John McPheron of Dola and William McPheron of Ada; two brothers, Clement Wright of Marion and Bobby Joe (Amy) Page of Maryville, Tenn.; and two sisters: Wanlu (Robert) Neeld of Galliton, Tenn., and Natuta (Frank) Castle of Rushsylvania.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Nick Wright and Bart Wright; and two sisters: Anita Wright and Vicky Arthur.

Sonna was a homemaker.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com