Age, 55

Lakeview

There will be a private service for Stacy Redding Boecher at her request. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time when it is safe for people to gather again.

She died on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice of Perrysburg, 28555 Starbright Blve, Ste E, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne is assisting the family with arrangements.

On-line condolences may be made to Stacy’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

