Home Obituaries Stephan J. Biddinger

Posted on October 14, 2017
age 66, Georgetown, S.C.
formerly of Kenton

Graveside services for Stephan J. “Steve” Biddinger will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

He died Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 at The Medical University of South Carolina Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina.

Memorials may be made in Steve’s memory to any charity of the donor’s choice.

Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

