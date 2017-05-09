age 75, Rutherford County, Tenn.

formerly of Mount Victory

Services for Stephen Lee Keller were at 2 p.m. Monday at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, Tenn., by Ircel Harrison. Burial followed in Mappleview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to Rutherford County Paws and Beesley Animal Clinic.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130; 615-893-2422. Leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

He died Thursday, May 4, 2017 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

