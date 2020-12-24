Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 78

Loudonville

Stephen P. Kick, 78, of Loudonville, passed away Friday evening, December 18, 2020, surrounded by his family following a short illness.

Private family services will be held this week in Loudonville with Rev. Scott Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Loudonville Cemetery. The Kick Family will schedule a public Memorial Service at a later date. They wish to thank their family and many friends for the support extended to them now and in the future. The Kick Family request memorials be given to Zion Lutheran Church, 222 East Main Street, Loudonville, Ohio 44842; Loudonville-Perrysville Athletic Boosters, 421 Campus Dr., Loudonville, Ohio 44842; or to the charity of the donors’ choice. SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, LINDSEY CHAPEL is honored to serve Steve’s family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolences to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

