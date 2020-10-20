Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 64

Houcktown

Services for Stephen Paul Stuard will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington. Burial will follow in Houcktown Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday.

He died at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Stephen to the First Baptist Church, Kenton.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting cratesfuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!