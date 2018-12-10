Home Obituaries Stephen Watt Merchant

Stephen Watt Merchant

Posted on December 10, 2018
0

age 71, Kenton

Stephen Watt Merchant tragically and unexpectedly passed away on 4 December 2018, at the tender young age of 71.

A celebration of life will be held in late June.

Please make donations in his name to the homeless shelter in Kenton, Ohio at 13671 W. Pattison Ave (419) 679-1063.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

