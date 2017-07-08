age 58, Plain City

Steven Bahr, 58, passed away peacefully at his home in Plain City on December 20, 2016, after an extended illness.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate Steven’s life at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main Street, Plain City. Burial to follow in Ada, Ohio.

Memorials may be made in Stevens Name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.

